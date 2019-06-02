BLANCHARD, Mary Carole
(Murfee) passed from this life into eternal life May 17, 2019. She was born June 3, 1941. Carole graduated from Hillsborough High School (1959) in Tampa. She graduated from University of South Florida with degrees in Elementary and Physical Education, and her Master's in Education. She is survived by sister, Sondra Saunders of Dallas, TX; Suzanne (Charles) Byrom of San Antonio, TX; niece, Kimber Leigh Hakes (Vern); and children, Caroline, Robert, and William of Atlanta, GA. Graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Ave., Tampa, June 7, 2019 at 2:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 2 to June 5, 2019