MORRISSEY, Mary Catherine



(Bourke) Aug. 13, 1932 - July 19, 2019. Loving wife of the late Donald, and mother to eight children, Karen Cavanagh (John), Donald Morrissey (Cindy), Matthew Morrissey, Thomas Morrissey, Mary Beth O'Donnell (Robert), Francis Morrissey, Stacy Kratz (Paul), and Maureen Walsh (John). She is preceded in death by her dear sisters, twin Patricia and youngest, Mary Rita; and her precious grandsons, Sean and Emmett Morrissey. She is survived by her eight loving children; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 26 from 5-8 pm at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, 3207 West Bearss, Tampa, FL, 33618. Funeral Mass, Saturday, July 27 at 10 am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa, FL. Donations in Mary's name can be made to the St. Mary Council of the Saint Vincent De Paul Society, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa, Florida, 33613. Ar dheis De; go raibh a anam -- May her soul be on God's right hand.

