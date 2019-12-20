CHAMBLISS, Mary Elizabeth Foster 91, of Franklin, NC, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Carbon Hill, AL, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lester Foster and Ida Williams Foster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Chambliss Sr. Mary retired after 30 years from C & C Drywall and was a member of Cowee Baptist Church, Franklin, NC. She is survived by her son, Leonard Chambliss Jr (Teri) of Franklin, NC; sister, Margaret McDonald of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-greatgrand- children; and eight nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, December 23, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019