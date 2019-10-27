COOPER, Mary Kathryn 96, born in Punta Gorda, FL November 18, 1922, died October 15, 2019 in Tampa. Daughter of the late William and Freddie Lee Guthrie, she was predeceased by her daughter, Ashley Cooper and husband, Frank M. Cooper III. She is survived by five children, Rev. Frank M. Cooper, Kathy Morrison, Jim Cooper, Laura Brown, all of Tampa, and Ruth Trawick of Brasstown, NC; honorary son, Bill Crisp of Murphy, NC; and 14 beloved grandchildren and great-grand- children. She graduated from Florida State College for Women, taught kindergarten at St. Mary's Episcopal School, was a member of the Episcopal Church, and a leader in Community Bible Study. An accomplished musician, she sang with her two sisters on the radio in Punta Gorda. In later years, she was an accomplished painter. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Lifepath Hospice or to the .

