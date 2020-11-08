COUTURE, Mary Jane (Foote) 94, of Largo, FL, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2020. Born Dec. 3, 1925, Mary Jane relocated to St. Pete Beach in 1971. Mary Jane is survived by her sisters, Alice (Cloonan), and Patricia (Gary) Davis, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Alphonse Cormier and her second husband, Thomas Couture; her parents, Peter and Gertrude (Quinn) Foote; her brothers, Peter, John "Jack", Gregory, Bernard "Barney", and Michael; sisters, Marie, Irene (Jones), Laura (Sister Mary Maud, O.S.B.), Trudie (Riordan), and Frances. A Mass is being celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, St. Pete Beach. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Daystar Life Center at www.daystarlife.com
