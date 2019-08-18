Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Cox my mother, was born August 18, 1925 and passed away April 20. 2019. Mary lived a great life. My mom and dad retired to Pinellas County, looking forward to retirement, but unfortunately my father passed away a few years later. My mom picked herself up and made herself busy. She worked in the cafeteria for Pinellas county schools for many years, where she was often scolded for loud laughter but she had fun. She worked for A.C. Neilson in Dunedin where she made many friends. One took her up in a hot air balloon. She worked at the stadium for the Blue Jays starting with a job working the concession stand, moving to the gift shop and finally handling the will call tickets. She loved the people and loved being there. She volunteered at Ruth Eckerd Hall first in the mail room and then ushered during the performances. She volunteered at the Dunedin Library working in the second- hand bookstore. She volunteered at the Hale senior center and again made many friends. One day my mother and I took a walk and something happened, she fell in love with walking. She started walking everywhere. She joined a group called the Suncoast Sandpipers and did many walks with many friends in many locations. When there were no planned walks she would just put on her sneakers and walk for hours all over Dunedin. My mother outlived all her brothers and sisters, her husband, and her oldest son. The last years of her life were difficult which is hard for someone who lives to be happy. And as her birthday approaches, I choose to remember her walking and happy. She is missed. Happy Birthday, Mom Debbie and Mike, Diane, Alan and Theresa, Janice and Scott, Kaitlyn and Kirsten, Sara and Mike, Ethan, Chloe and Emma. We love you.

Mary Elizabeth Cox my mother, was born August 18, 1925 and passed away April 20. 2019. Mary lived a great life. My mom and dad retired to Pinellas County, looking forward to retirement, but unfortunately my father passed away a few years later. My mom picked herself up and made herself busy. She worked in the cafeteria for Pinellas county schools for many years, where she was often scolded for loud laughter but she had fun. She worked for A.C. Neilson in Dunedin where she made many friends. One took her up in a hot air balloon. She worked at the stadium for the Blue Jays starting with a job working the concession stand, moving to the gift shop and finally handling the will call tickets. She loved the people and loved being there. She volunteered at Ruth Eckerd Hall first in the mail room and then ushered during the performances. She volunteered at the Dunedin Library working in the second- hand bookstore. She volunteered at the Hale senior center and again made many friends. One day my mother and I took a walk and something happened, she fell in love with walking. She started walking everywhere. She joined a group called the Suncoast Sandpipers and did many walks with many friends in many locations. When there were no planned walks she would just put on her sneakers and walk for hours all over Dunedin. My mother outlived all her brothers and sisters, her husband, and her oldest son. The last years of her life were difficult which is hard for someone who lives to be happy. And as her birthday approaches, I choose to remember her walking and happy. She is missed. Happy Birthday, Mom Debbie and Mike, Diane, Alan and Theresa, Janice and Scott, Kaitlyn and Kirsten, Sara and Mike, Ethan, Chloe and Emma. We love you. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019

