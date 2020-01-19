|
CUNNINGHAM, Mary Kalil Stadelhofer of St. Petersburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in W. Palm Beach Florida on March 31, 1940, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Kalil and Blair Stadelhofer and sister, Joanne Stadelhofer Oser. Mary is survived by her brother, Blair Stadelhofer; sons, Kevin Chadwick and Craig Chadwick and grandchildren, Samuel, Abigail and Aiden Chadwick. Mary was raised in St. Petersburg and attended St. Paul's Catholic Church/School and was in the first graduating class at Boca Ciega High school in 1957. Mary loved her years and friends at Bogie where she was a cheerleader, team captain and homecoming queen of her graduating class. She married Shelby L. Chadwick in 1958, where she enjoyed her favorite thing in life, being a mom of a very active household. She loved entertaining, cooking, music, dancing, boating, fishing and especially her time at the beach. Her beautiful smile and cornball wit will be remembered by all who knew her. There will be a special beach memorial service for family and friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 in St. Petersburg at Ft. DeSoto Park, North Beach Shelter #1 at 5:30 pm. Visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020