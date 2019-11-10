CZARNOWSKY MACKUBIN, Mary Angela "Angie" originally of Baltimore and most recently of Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Czarnowsky and the late William "Bill" Mackubin. She is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Trinite (Don). She is survived by her sister, Mary Frances "Dickie" Urbanski; son, Rick Czarnowsky and wife, Paula; daughter, Lorrie Zimmerman; and sons, Michael Czarnowsky and Alan Czarnowsky; seven grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren and many additional friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Sunday November 17, 2019 at West Hernando Christian School, Esposita Hall, 2250 Osowaw Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34607. Merritt FH (352) 686-6649
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019