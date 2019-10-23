DELANO-NEWPORT, Mary M. 73, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home in St. Petersburg. Mary was born October 12, 1946, in Piqua, Ohio, to James A. McCune Jr. and Bernice McCune, then moved to St. Petersburg, FL at the age of three. She attended St. Paul's Elementary School and graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1964. Mary enjoyed all animals, especially horses, and was most happy being amid nature. In the 1970s, Mary and her family moved to Alaska with the military. Her twenty plus years spent there enabled her passion for the wildlife and nature to flourish. Fishing, camping, and exploring the vast glaciers and outdoors on the weekends was extremely relaxing. She had an impressive professional career in the financial industry that included being a CFO for an Alaskan oil field company. After returning to Florida in 1995, Mary was employed by the State of Florida as a Financial Fraud Investigator until her retirement in 2004. Along with her love of books and computer games, she enjoyed her retirement by remaining active in several community organizations. Among these were St. Anthony's Hospital Auxiliary, where she was the Treasurer for many years. In 2015, Mary was honored by the Boys and Girls Club of Sunset Guild, by receiving the Bernice McCune Inspiration Award. This was an extremely special honor, as Mary was the youngest daughter of Bernice McCune. Family was Mary's top priority and passion. She was in her glory and shined the brightest when surrounded by her loved ones, especially granddaughter, Adrianna. Mary is survived by her husband, George "Bill" Newport; son, John (Jeanette) Delano Jr.; daughter, Theresa (Mike) Giachino; granddaughter, Adrianna Giachino; sister, Patricia (Pierre, deceased) LaMonde; sister, Saranan (Ted) Lauck; sister-in-law, Mary McCune (J.A. McCune III, USAF (Ret.) deceased); and a myriad of nieces, nephews, and 'greats,' all of whom will miss her immensely. Friends and family are welcome to join us at Brett Funeral Home, Sunday October 27, at 6 pm. A service will commence at 7 pm. A graveside service will occur Monday, Oct, 28, at Bay Pines VA National Cemetery for family and close friends. Because of her love for animals, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA of Tampa Bay or the Humane Society. On line guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 23, 2019