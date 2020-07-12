DISALVO , Mary 93, of Lakeland, passed away July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Onofrio Disalvo. Born Nov. 11, 1926, in Bagheria, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Ducato. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, in St. Petersburg, Florida and was retired as a seamstress from West Point Military Academy Tailor Shop, in West Point, New York. She is survived by her sons, Frank (Diane) Disalvo, Michael Disalvo, and Thomas Disalvo; seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Boca Raton, Florida and Highland Falls, New York at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.HeathFuneralChapel.com
