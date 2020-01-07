Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary DIXON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIXON, Mary A. 78, of Plainfield, IN, formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away January 3, 2020. She was born November 28, 1941 to the late Albert and Rose (Landers) Bell in Los Angeles, CA. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and a dedicated volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul Society. She worked 25 years for the IRS, retiring as a Corporate Auditor. After retirement, she owned her own tax service for many years. Mary is survived by her five children, Theresa Prater, Tom (Carol) Farrugia, Betsy (Randy) Summers, Jennifer Farrugia, Michael (Brenda) Farrugia; five grandchildren, Jessica Summers, Caleb Summers, Karly Murat-Prater, William and Nicole Sprague; and a great grandchild, William Barganier-Sprague. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Farrugia and Tim Dixon; two brothers, Albert Jr. and William Bell; and two sisters, Beverly Bell and Katherine Case. A Memorial Gathering was held at Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5-7 pm. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Bay Pines Cemetery in Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul. Online condolences may be sent to:

