DODD, Mary Nicol (Shenk) On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Mary Nicol Dodd passed away in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina at age 92. She was born October 5, 1928 in Washington, DC, but as a young girl her family moved to Virginia living in Alexandria and Charlottesville vicinities. She later moved with her family to St. Petersburg, Florida where she attended St. Petersburg High School followed by college at St. Petersburg Junior College. She transferred to Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, where she received a Bachelors and Masters of Music. Returning to St. Petersburg Jr. College in 1953, Mary taught music at the school and privately as well. Several years later she served as the St. Petersburg Times classical music critic and writer. In 1972, she married Randell Dixon Dodd a former high school and junior college classmate that had recently retired from the Air Force. She and her husband were members of the First United Methodist Church, where Randell served as the Business Administrator for a number of years and both were active choir members. Mary was a member of the Music Committee at the Museum of Fine Arts and a member of the Princess Hirrihigua Chapter of the DAR both in St. Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, William (Bill) and Helen Shenk;and her brother and sister, William Shenk and Nancy McDonald. She is survived by seven nieces; one nephew; and two stepchildren. Mary Nic had a huge heart and an endearing dedication to the arts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33709. www.AndersonMcQueen.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
