98, retired nurse of Plant City, FL passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. After graduating from Plant City High School in 1938, she attended Gordon Keller School of Nurses at Tampa Municipal Hospital. After graduating in 1942, she married Major Cecil Shackelford and was a military wife for the next 25 years. After his retirement, she resumed her nursing career at South Florida Baptist Hospital and University Community Hospital, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a past Worthy Matron. Mrs. Shackelford was preceded in death by her parents, Lula (Ham) and Leslie Enfinger; her husband, Cecil Lionel Shackelford; and her sister, Juanita English. Survivors include her daughter, Susann Clendening; two grandchildren, Sherri (Tim) Vogel and SSG Daneen Michelle Clendening; six great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Kimber, Kristen, Hannah, and Stephen; one niece, Linda English and two nephews, James and Dana English. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at 11 am, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Church on The Rock, where she was a member for 83 years. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 10-11, at the church. Private burial will be held in Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Florida Baptist Hospital Foundation.

