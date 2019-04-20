Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary DOSSIN. View Sign

DOSSIN, Mary



75, of Brandon, FL, passed away early Thursday morning, April 11, 2019 very suddenly. She passed quickly without pain, with both her sons by her side. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ernest J. Dossin; her sister, Ann; two sons, Ernie and Toby; and two grandchildren, Cassidy and EJ. Before retiring, Mary was an English/Education professor at SUNY Plattsburgh. She loved to read and write, and to share that love with others. She was a good friend to many, and an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plattsburgh, NY for many years. A memorial service will be held at Apostles Lutheran Church, 200 Kingsway Rd., Brandon, FL 33510 on April 24th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .

