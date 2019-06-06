DUVENECK, Mary
79, of Tampa, passed away June 2, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born May 3, 1940, in Madison, WI. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary DeMarsh and brothers, Stephen and James DeMarsh. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Duveneck; daughter, Molly Smith (Brian); son, Daniel Duveneck (Amy); brothers, Thomas DeMarsh (Kimberly), Daniel DeMarsh, and Richard DeMarsh (Lee); grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, and Margaret Smith and Olivia Duveneck; niece and nephews, Lucas, Michael, and Madeline DeMarsh; extended family and many cherished friends. A Catholic mass and interment will be held privately. Friends are invited to a celebration of Mary's life Monday, June 10, 3-5 pm, at Avila Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Mary's memory may be made to Jesuit High School, 4701 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614 or jesuittampa.org/donate to provide the gift of education for students in need.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 6 to June 9, 2019