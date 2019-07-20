RITTMEYER, Mary E.



"Betty" passed peacefully July 16, 2019 at the beautiful age of 92 years young. She is predeceased by her parents, sister, and brother. She lived her life in the great spirit of which she gave to others, always with humor, humility, and kindness. She leaves several nieces and nephews who loved her ever so dearly, and her love and vitality will be missed and never forgotten. As a teacher for thirty years, she taught us all to love and care for others. Funeral Mass will be he at St. Michael's Catholic Church July 22, 2019 at 11 am.



