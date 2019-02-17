Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
MOORE, Mary Edith (Gilliam)

97, passed away peacefully at home January 25, 2019. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky April 3, 1921. She was the only child of William and Mary Edith Gilliam. Her family moved to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1924, where she was raised until joining the Navy in 1942. She was predeceased by her husband, William Royce Moore. She is survived by her sons, Jeffery, Corbin, and Christopher and their spouses, Karen and Diane; a loving family of nieces and nephews; and four grandchildren. Gathering of family and friends 2:30 pm, services 3:30 pm, both Feb. 23, 2019 at Curlew Hills Funeral Home

www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019
