BURKE, Mary Eileen (Walsh)



96, died Jan. 25, 2019. Born April 18, 1922 in Norwalk, Connecticut she was the oldest daughter of six children born to Mary (Reilly) and Roderick Walsh. After graduating from Danbury State Teachers College (now Western Connecticut State University) she completed a Master's degree in Education. She taught first grade for seven years. She thought she was going to be an old maid, but then she met Bill Burke at a dance at Fitchburg State University. They married in Feb. 1950 and had twelve children, eleven of whom survived into adulthood.



Their first home was on Rainbow Road in Norwalk. In 1962, the family moved to Bethel CT, where Mary was active in St. Mary Church, her children's schools, and in efforts helping others, including Meals on Wheels, Special Olympics, and caring for foster child, Mark. She was once quoted in the newspaper "Every time I thought about joining something else, I'd get pregnant," she said matter of factly. She taught nursery school with her sister, Joan Hall. In the early 1970s, the family started summering in Wellfleet Cape Cod. Mary shared her love of the ocean, sunsets, clamming and collecting wampum with many- a habit that continued into her 90th year. She also loved spending time with her cousin, Kathleen (Reilly) Parkington and her extended family.



In 1981, she and Bill retired to Florida where they hosted grandchildren and family. They also traveled the U.S., Ireland, England, Canada. On her own, she had a trip of a lifetime to Lourdes, Rome and the Vatican. In October 2001, she fearlessly ventured to Greece with her children. For most of her many years in Florida, Mary was a Marian Servant of Divine Providence in Clearwater. Volunteering at Mass and serving at the retreat center, she was devoted to the Virgin Mary and the rosary. Her steadfast and confident faith gave her a serenity and joyfulness throughout her long life.



In recent years, as she declined from Alzheimer's she was lovingly cared for at home by her son Bobby, her full time caregiver. Together they shared many laughs.



She is survived by ten of her children and their spouses, Bill and Madeline Burke of Bethel CT, Edward Burke of Bethel, CT, Tim and Judy Burke of Fairfax, CA, Robert Q. Burke of Clearwater, FL, Tom and Debbie Burke of Bethel, CT, Brian and Amy Burke of Orleans, MA, David and Heather Burke of Eastham, MA, Marty Burke of Bethel. CT, Maryellen Burke of Portsmouth, NH, Richard Brendan Burke of Athens, Greece. She had seventeen well-loved grandchildren; and she marveled at her ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Lucille Walsh, numerous nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Eileen. We thank Dr. Kathleen Soe, who was like a daughter to her in her late year.



She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, William H. Burke; and her son, Roger Burke; her grandson, TJ Burke, all her brothers, Roger, Tom, Joe, Jim; her beloved sister, Joan, and her best friend, Kitty Fitzgerald. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Church, 26 Dodgingtown Rd., Bethel, Connecticut on Saturday. March 2, 2019 at 1 pm. Memorial gifts can be made to Hospice or Marian Servants of Divine Providence in Clearwater, Florida.

