BRYAN, Mary Elizabeth
passed away Feb, 20, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She is the widow of the late Colonel Lawrence Bryan and both were longtime residents of Brandon, Florida. Mary is survived by her daughters, Mary Cannon and Jane Tufo; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the National Cemetery, 2 pm, Wednesday, February 27. Flowers my be sent to Stower's Funeral Home, Brandon.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019