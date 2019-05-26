Mary Ellen Peronto (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Peronto.
Service Information
Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home and Crematory
12690 N 56th St
Temple Terrace, FL
33617
(813)-988-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home and Crematory
12690 N 56th St
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

PERONTO, Mary Ellen

age 95, of Tampa, passed away on May 21, 2019 one day before her birthday. She was born on May 22, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri to Walter and Hulda (Bolz) Dumph. She was married to Earl Peronto who is deceased. Mrs. Peronto enjoyed being a homemaker and loved her family. She is survived by three sons, John Peronto (Sue), James Peronto (Kathy), and Joseph Peronto; four daughters, June Reed, Lenda Sander (Robert), Jacqueline Hayes, and Jeannine Cambensy (Joe); 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Peronto was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren, Summer and Joy, and one great-grandchild, Allison. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 5-7 pm, at Blount & Curry Temple Terrace. Funeral Graveside, Thursday, 1 pm, at Florida National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details