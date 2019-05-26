PERONTO, Mary Ellen
age 95, of Tampa, passed away on May 21, 2019 one day before her birthday. She was born on May 22, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri to Walter and Hulda (Bolz) Dumph. She was married to Earl Peronto who is deceased. Mrs. Peronto enjoyed being a homemaker and loved her family. She is survived by three sons, John Peronto (Sue), James Peronto (Kathy), and Joseph Peronto; four daughters, June Reed, Lenda Sander (Robert), Jacqueline Hayes, and Jeannine Cambensy (Joe); 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Peronto was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren, Summer and Joy, and one great-grandchild, Allison. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 5-7 pm, at Blount & Curry Temple Terrace. Funeral Graveside, Thursday, 1 pm, at Florida National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019