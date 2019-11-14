ELLER, Mary B. 88, passed away on November 2, 2019, with her family by her side in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was born October 29, 1931, in Tampa, Florida to the late Dennis and Cecily Brennan. She is survived by her brother, William Brennan (Evelyn); daughters, Sharon Berke-Keeley (Kevin) and Lori Eller; and grandsons, Ryan Berke and Bradley Berke. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Brennan; sister, Denise B. Siler; and son, Thomas C. Eller. Donations in Mary's name may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019