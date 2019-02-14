RILEY, Mary E.W.
|
81, of St. Petersburg transitioned to her heavenly home February 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, McKinley Riley; daughters, Martha Ward and Gwendolyn Riley; two grandchildren; sisters, Loubelle Williams, Geraldine McCallister, Annie Ruth Hazelton, and Julia Woodbury; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 5-8 pm, with wake 7-8 pm. Funeral Saturday February 16, 11 am both services to be held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 3500 18th Ave. S.
