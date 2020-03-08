Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary FAZIO. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

FAZIO, Mary Ann (Powers) 88, passed away peacefully February 24, 2020. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee August 28, 1931 to Christopher and Nell Powers, she graduated from Central High School and Baroness Erlanger Hospital School of Nursing. Graduating at the top of her class, she was directly admitted to Duke University School of Anesthesia Nursing. It was there that she met her husband, urology resident Dr. Frank Fazio. They were married in Durham, NC in 1957, then relocated to St. Petersburg in 1958. They were married for 61 years until his passing in November 2018. She was a founding member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and a member of St. Petersburg Country Club, formerly known as Lakewood Country Club. Always true to her southern roots, Mary Ann was a strong and independent woman yet immensely warm and kind. There was not a crossword puzzle she could not finish, a trivia question she could not answer or a piece of chocolate that she did not like. She was beloved by her family and friends. Mary Ann's greatest blessing and joy in life was her family. She is survived by her seven children, Sharon Manzo (Kirk), Teresa Kropp (Robert), Michael, Mark (Connie), Nancy, Matthew (Tricia) and Stephen; grandchildren, Andrew Kropp, Alicia, Christopher, Laura, Cleve and Libby Fazio; sister, Nancy Spencer of Chattanooga; and brother, James Powers of Rossville, GA. Many thanks to the nurses and staff of Westminster Suncoast (E wing) and the Hospice coral team for the loving and compassionate care provided to our mother. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions in Mary Ann's name may be made to St Anthony's Hospital Foundation. Guestbook at:

