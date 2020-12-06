FINN, Mary O'Donnell "Marie" 92, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away on November 28, 2020. She retired from American Fabric Co., Bridgeport, Connecticut after 37 years of service. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas; siblings, Patrick, Jerry, Kevin, Michael, Edward O'Donnell, and Alice Higgins. She is survived by siblings, Sean O'Donnell, Teresa Schmid, Eileen Hudak, Joan Condon; several nieces, and nephews. Services are respectfully omitted. Donations to charity of choice
. Dobies FH/Congress