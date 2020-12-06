1/
Mary Finn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FINN, Mary O'Donnell "Marie" 92, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away on November 28, 2020. She retired from American Fabric Co., Bridgeport, Connecticut after 37 years of service. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas; siblings, Patrick, Jerry, Kevin, Michael, Edward O'Donnell, and Alice Higgins. She is survived by siblings, Sean O'Donnell, Teresa Schmid, Eileen Hudak, Joan Condon; several nieces, and nephews. Services are respectfully omitted. Donations to charity of choice. Dobies FH/Congress

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved