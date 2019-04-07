HUBERT, Mary Frances
|
79, of South Pasadena, passed away March 28, 2019. Frances practiced real estate in the community for over 40 years. She is survived by her three children, Robert Tyre, Mary Downey, and Melissa Muguruza. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019. For more information, online guestbook at
davidcgross.com (727) 381-4911
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019