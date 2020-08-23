WAUGH, Mary Frances Walker died peacefully at home in Tampa, Florida Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Mary Frances is survived by daughters, Julie Waugh Wooten of Ashburn, Virginia, Tammy Waugh, and Deanee Waugh Miller, of Tampa, Florida; as well as, sons-in-law, Terry Wooten and Curtis Miller; grandchildren, Whitney Sanders Goins (Ryan), Halle Wooten, Lindsay Wooten, Brock Wooten (Alison), Sarah Miller, and Cameron Miller (Alysa); great-grandchildren, McLaine Goins, Georgia Wooten, and Reese Gray Miller. She is preceded in death by husband, Thomas Gray Waugh. Mary Frances was born July 5, 1936 in Anniston, Alabama. She attended Auburn University and married Tommy, her high school sweetheart, in 1957. After moving to Tampa in 1963 she began working for the University of South Florida where she retired after 39 years, in 2002, as the Assistant to the Controller. Mary Frances "Mimi" enjoyed the company of her precious miniature Shih Tzu, Graycee and loving care givers, Rose, Stephanie, Taylor, Pauline, and Diane. She loved the beach, her flower garden, college football (War Eagle!), her dear friends and family most of all. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to honor Mary Frances' life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Auburn Alumni Association contact aualumni@auburn.edu or AdventHealth Carrollwood Foundation MRI Campaign - contact tony.laforgia@adventhealth.com



