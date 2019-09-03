FRANTZ, Mary Louise passed away on August 29, 2019 at her home in Hudson, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Allan D. Frantz, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers. Mary was retired U.S. Air Force and earned Korean and Vietnam service medals, among other awards. She also retired as an LPN from the Veteran's Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Prevatt Funeral Home in Hudson, FL. Visitation will be from 3-5 pm, with services starting at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite military or veterans organization. Prevatt Funeral Home

