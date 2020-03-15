FROST, Mary Elizabeth 97, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a long life filled with love and family. Mary was born September 12, 1922 in Lansing, Michigan and moved to Tampa in 1957. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 68 years, James Robert Frost, whom she married on August 16, 1941 just prior to his service in World War II. She was also predeceased by her son, James Edmond Frost (Marcie); and sisters, Betty Jean Frost and Ara Joanne Routt. She is survived by her loving daughter, JoEllen Motto (Ron); her youngest sister, Ruth Ellen Pattenaud (Hal); six grandchildren, Cristi Comes (John), Ron Motto (Rachel), Katie, Rebecca, Mandy and Alex; five great-grandchildren, Ronin, Sammy, Zachary, Ellie and Lola; and many nieces and nephews. Mary's life-long passion was her family and taking care of her beloved husband who lived with Alzheimer's for 10 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. Loyless Funeral Homes
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020