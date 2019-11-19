|
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
GIBSON, Mary Jean (Dobbins) 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family November 12, 2019. Born in Lakeland February 12, 1941, she was raised in Bartow, FL. She attended Florida State College for Women for a year before life circumstances would move her to Gainesville. There, she worked as Administrative Assistant to the President of the University of Florida. Her allegiance to these rival institutions would always make the FSU/UF game an annual comedic event, as her loyalties were split. However, eventually her good senses would lead her to the Swamp. In 1970, she moved to Tampa, where friends set her up on a blind date with a man named Harold. Three short weeks later, he proposed. Her response was, "I thought you'd never ask." Never one to sit still, Mary Jean was very active in Tampa's charitable and historical organizations. She actively petitioned to preserve the Tampa Theater, was a founding member of the Tampa Museum of Art and an active member of the Junior League. She was also an active member of The Chislers, particularly enjoying preparing for The Chislers' Thieves Market each year. She was a great lover of animals, caring for a wide variety of family pets and nurturing to health the occasional pelican wounded by fishing line off the bay. Having had her education postponed in her younger years, she attended USF and completed her Bachelor's degree in Religious Studies under the mentorship of Dr. Jim Strange. During this time, in 1983, she spent a month in Israel on an archeological dig at the ancient city of Sepphoris, now an extensive site. Inspired by her experiences, she served as Director of Development for the Living Center for Biblical and Archeological Studies, a project led by Dr. Strange, which culminated in a biblical village festival in 1985. A hoped-for permanent location for the project never came to fruition. In her last career adventure, she served as a probation officer, with a focus on helping her parolees successfully reintegrate into the community. Her scholarly approach to religious history, as well as her passion for adventures with her daughters, continued through the years with a trip to India in 2009 and then to Italy in 2013. No doubt she has grabbed Harold by the arm to get on to the next big adventure. Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gilbert Gibson and brother, John Dobbins. She is survived by her daughters, April Gibson and Dr. Marlet Bazemore and husband John Sheridan; two grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Bazemore; brother, Fred Dobbins and wife Lesley; sister-in-law, Harriet; nieces, Meredith, Quinby, Katherine; nephews, Joe and Chris. A visitation will take place Wednesday, November 20, from 5-7 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 509 E. Twiggs Ave., Tampa, Thursday, November 21, at 10 am. Her family will lay her to rest in the Gibson family plot in Weirsdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, the ASPCA. Please visit her online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019
