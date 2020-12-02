GOBLE, Mary R. Mary passed away after a short illness November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary drove school buses for 52 years in Sussex County, NJ and Pasco County, FL. Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Margaret "Punk" Snyder and then her son, Timothy "Tim" Goble. Mary is survived by her daughters, Kathy Zechino and her husband, Steven, JoAnn Christensen and her fiancé, Phillip Leslie, and Candy Slager and her husband, Erik; three sons, Audie Teabo and his wife, Victoria, Jesse Teabo and his wife, Tayna, Joseph Goble III and his wife, Jennifer. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held Wednesday, December 2, at Dobies Funeral Homes, Hudson, Florida, at 1 pm. Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson



