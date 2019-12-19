GOLDYCH, Mary Lou 84, of St. Petersburg, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1934, in Matawan, New Jersey, to Mary L. Shaw Hussey and William J. Hussey. Mary Lou enjoyed Irish dancing and especially BINGO, and was an active member of the Catholic Church. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her daughter, Nonie Creed of Maryland; stepchil- dren, Mark Goldych of Maine, Terry Goldych (Tara) of Alabama, Mary Gentilini (Wes) of New Jersey, Megan Huber (Al) of Alabama, Brian Goldych of Florida; 13 grandchildren, and four gre-at-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William J. Creed; husband, Paul Y. Goldych; son, William J. Creed Jr.; brothers, Timothy E. Hussey, Paul J. Hussey, Jay Hussey and sister, Helen Farrell. A private committal will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019