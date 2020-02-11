Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Mary Grace McElroy Obituary
98, of New Port Richey, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Marliere Hospice House. Born in Luthersville, GA, she was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the FRA for the past 20 years, as Treasurer of the Suncoast Branch for years. After retiring from Montgomery Ward as store manager in Virginia then moving to Florida, Mary trained catalog store franchise owners, owning two herself. She had a Florida Real Estate Brokers license for 18 years, managing a local office then opening her own with family. She and her husband loved to travel, they worked a summer or two in Bullhead City, AZ at a casino. She loved her Bingo. Predeceased by her husband, Paul she is survived by her daughter, Mary (Valerie) Monson; son, Paul (Becky) McElroy; three grandchild-ren, Lindsay (Cory) Monson, Daniel McElroy, and Brian McElroy; great-grandsons, Chad Monson and Linkyn Monson-Miller; sister, Verma Hughes (North Carolina); sister-in-law, Julia Strickland (Georgia); many nieces and nephews. She will be with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery for their final resting place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Marliere Hospice House (727) 845-4004.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 11, 2020
