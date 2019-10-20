GRAY, Mary Elizabeth 99, formerly of Temple Terrace FL and widow of John T. Gray, passed away October 8, 2019 in Venice, FL. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Fender (Bill) and Abigail Dyer (John); grandchildren, Loren Fender, Heather Dyer Dykstra, Ian Dyer (Christie) and Amy Fender Gentes (Chris); and great grandchildren, Simone Fender, Gray and Addison Dykstra, Wes, Eli and Luke Dyer. Graveside services will be held at 11 am, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL. Those wishing to send flowers should direct them to the Blount and Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood Chapel, Tampa or donate to the Tidewell Hospice of Venice, FL, in memory of Mary.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019