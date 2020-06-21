Mary Grayl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRAYL, Mary 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away June 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Dale. To my wife, Mary Grayl, my life will never be the same. The sorrow is so unbearable, you were my everything, 43 years of the best times of my life. You were so, so appreciated from the friends and customers at Wave Pool and Grill Store. They will all really, really miss you. Most of all you were the Saint, my protector, my friend, my buddy, and my loving wife. O' how I will miss you. Love Dale. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Wave Pool and Grill Store, 347 62nd Ave N., Sunday, June 28 from 12-5 pm. Anderson McQueen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved