GRAYL, Mary 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away June 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Dale. To my wife, Mary Grayl, my life will never be the same. The sorrow is so unbearable, you were my everything, 43 years of the best times of my life. You were so, so appreciated from the friends and customers at Wave Pool and Grill Store. They will all really, really miss you. Most of all you were the Saint, my protector, my friend, my buddy, and my loving wife. O' how I will miss you. Love Dale. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Wave Pool and Grill Store, 347 62nd Ave N., Sunday, June 28 from 12-5 pm. Anderson McQueen



