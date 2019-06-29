Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Greco Sanchez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Greco Sanchez Obituary
SANCHEZ, Mary Greco

passed away June 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arsenio Sanchez; her parents, Carlo and Guiseppina Greco; her siblings, Laura, Ann, Sam, Joe, and Rose; and sisters-in-law, Alice Greco and Marian Greco. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (David) Korte; her grandchildren, Stephanie and Suzanne; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Hillsborough High School and Dawson's Business School, she worked for the U.S. Department of rent control until the end of World War II. She then was employed in the sales department of the American Can Company for several years until she married and left Tampa. Upon her return years later, she was hired as a bookkeeper for Progresso Importing Company and retired after 15 years of service. She was a past member of Beta Sigma Phi (a cultural and service organization) and Las Damas del Centro Asturiano. The family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm, Monday, July 1, at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, with a Service to follow at 12 pm. Interment will follow at the family's convenience in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sr. Wilma Sanchez Scholarship Foundation, C/O Salesian Sisters, 659 Belmont Avenue, North Haledon, New Jersey, 07508-2397.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now