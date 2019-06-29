SANCHEZ, Mary Greco



passed away June 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arsenio Sanchez; her parents, Carlo and Guiseppina Greco; her siblings, Laura, Ann, Sam, Joe, and Rose; and sisters-in-law, Alice Greco and Marian Greco. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (David) Korte; her grandchildren, Stephanie and Suzanne; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Hillsborough High School and Dawson's Business School, she worked for the U.S. Department of rent control until the end of World War II. She then was employed in the sales department of the American Can Company for several years until she married and left Tampa. Upon her return years later, she was hired as a bookkeeper for Progresso Importing Company and retired after 15 years of service. She was a past member of Beta Sigma Phi (a cultural and service organization) and Las Damas del Centro Asturiano. The family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm, Monday, July 1, at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, with a Service to follow at 12 pm. Interment will follow at the family's convenience in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sr. Wilma Sanchez Scholarship Foundation, C/O Salesian Sisters, 659 Belmont Avenue, North Haledon, New Jersey, 07508-2397.



Boza & Roel Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 29, 2019