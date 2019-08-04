Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary GREENMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREENMAN, Mary Carolyn Daniel "Maca" 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Harvest, AL. She is survived by her loving family; three daughters, Cheryl Griffin (David) of Harvest, AL, Sheila DeWitt (Mike) of Dallas, TX, and Rhonda Dosal (Duane) of Tampa, FL; her sister, Marcella Bush of Chattanooga, TN; her brother, Giles R. Daniel Jr. (Holly) of Summerfield, FL; nine grandchildren, Bryan, Jennifer, Melissa, Rachel, Kevin, Brandon, Lindsey, Brooke and Madison; and nine great-grandchildren and number 10 is on the way. She was born in Pierce, FL and lived in Tampa, FL most of her life. She was a homemaker while she raised her three daughters and later worked in accounting at Singleton Seafood Company for 30 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Tampa for 35 years. She was the most loving, giving, strong, compassionate and selfless person we ever knew, and she instilled these values in her children and grandchildren. Our mother always put others before herself and taught us to love God and others. She knew how much her family loved and adored her. She will live on in our hearts forever. Funeral services will be at Legacy Chapel in Madison, Alabama Friday, August 2, 2019 and graveside service in Tampa August 6, 2019. The family will receive friends at Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610, Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Visitation will be 10 am12 pm, with a graveside service following.

GREENMAN, Mary Carolyn Daniel "Maca" 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Harvest, AL. She is survived by her loving family; three daughters, Cheryl Griffin (David) of Harvest, AL, Sheila DeWitt (Mike) of Dallas, TX, and Rhonda Dosal (Duane) of Tampa, FL; her sister, Marcella Bush of Chattanooga, TN; her brother, Giles R. Daniel Jr. (Holly) of Summerfield, FL; nine grandchildren, Bryan, Jennifer, Melissa, Rachel, Kevin, Brandon, Lindsey, Brooke and Madison; and nine great-grandchildren and number 10 is on the way. She was born in Pierce, FL and lived in Tampa, FL most of her life. She was a homemaker while she raised her three daughters and later worked in accounting at Singleton Seafood Company for 30 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Tampa for 35 years. She was the most loving, giving, strong, compassionate and selfless person we ever knew, and she instilled these values in her children and grandchildren. Our mother always put others before herself and taught us to love God and others. She knew how much her family loved and adored her. She will live on in our hearts forever. Funeral services will be at Legacy Chapel in Madison, Alabama Friday, August 2, 2019 and graveside service in Tampa August 6, 2019. The family will receive friends at Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610, Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Visitation will be 10 am12 pm, with a graveside service following. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close