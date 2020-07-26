GUENTHER, Mary Lou 80, passed away on July 5, 2020. Born in Tallahassee, FL on January 31, 1940. Mary Lou grew up in Blountstown, FL. She graduated from Stetson University and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. After graduation she married Mel Guenther and started her family in the Seminole Lake Country Club neighborhood in Seminole. She is survived by her husband, Mel Guenther; son, Scott Guenther (wife Dale); daughter, Michelle Guenther, daughter, Kendall Snyder (husband Matt) and three grandchildren. She was a wonderful, giving and thoughtful southern lady that will be greatly missed. Services are being put on hold due to Covid-19. For information, contact Michelle at missguenther@yahoo.com



