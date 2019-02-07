On Feb. 4, 2019, Mary Gulick went to be with her beloved husband of 67 years, Glenn Gulick, in Heaven. She is survived by her two children, Gilbert Gulick (Jennie) and Judy Stephenson (Robert); four grandchildren, Rev. Gil, Dr. Greg, Alicia, Michelle; two great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Colton. She was an inspiration and blessing to all her friends and family. She showed us all how to love through random acts of kindness, selflessness and Southern comfort food. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, 6900 N. Nebraska Avenue, Tampa with burial to follow at Gardens of Memories Cemetery in Tampa. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Friday from 1-2 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's honor to the Lost Angels Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 260212, Tampa, FL 33685, 813-514-0595. Arrangements are under the artful care of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, Tampa, FL. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary