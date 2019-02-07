Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary GULICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary GULICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary GULICK Obituary
On Feb. 4, 2019, Mary Gulick went to be with her beloved husband of 67 years, Glenn Gulick, in Heaven. She is survived by her two children, Gilbert Gulick (Jennie) and Judy Stephenson (Robert); four grandchildren, Rev. Gil, Dr. Greg, Alicia, Michelle; two great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Colton. She was an inspiration and blessing to all her friends and family. She showed us all how to love through random acts of kindness, selflessness and Southern comfort food. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, 6900 N. Nebraska Avenue, Tampa with burial to follow at Gardens of Memories Cemetery in Tampa. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Friday from 1-2 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's honor to the Lost Angels Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 260212, Tampa, FL 33685, 813-514-0595. Arrangements are under the artful care of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, Tampa, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
Download Now