HADDIX (GIZELBACH), Mary Ellen 80, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 at Trinity Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifetime member of the Women's Auxiliary Marine Corps League #567. Surviving are her husband, Willie Haddix; her three children, Anthony Gizelbach Jr., James Gizelbach, Ann M. Segan; five grandchildren; stepson, Michael J. Haddix; her daughter-in-law, Betsy Haddix; and stepdaughter, Lisa Bove.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019