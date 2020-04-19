HANDLEY, Mary Virginia passed away April 10, 2020 at the age of 92 in Tampa, FL. She was a lifelong resident of Seminole Heights and a lifelong member of Seminole Heights UMC. She graduated from Hillsborough HS in 1945 and attended Florida State College for Women (FSU) and the University of Tampa. She was a member of the Tampa Board of Realtors for 53 years. She is survived by her sons, Donald P. Handley, Michel V. Handley (Molly), and Greg W. Handley (Jeannie); grandchildren, Joshua, Ian, Lexy, Jonathon, and Emilie plus three great-grand-children. Mary was prede-ceased by her parents, Marvin and Mary Fletcher; brother, Jimmy Fletcher and sister, Betty (Becky) Johnson. There will be a celebration of life with family and friends to be announced through her Facebook page at a later time. In memory of Mary please make a donation in her name to Seminole Heights UMC,

