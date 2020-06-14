Or Copy this URL to Share

HARDIN, Mary Ellen (Forsman) 76, passed away June 7, 2020 in Zephyrhills. She was born in in Peoria, IL. July 27, 1943. She retired from X-tra Discount Drugs. She was predeceased by her parents, Milton and Gladys Forsman; brother, Thomas Forsman. Survivors include her children, Dwayne (Trina) Hardin, Dawne (Sergio) Benitez and Deanna (Mike) Brady; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Forsman. Hodges Family Funeral Home



