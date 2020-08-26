Mary HARRINGTON

Or Copy this URL to Share

HARRINGTON, Mary L. 81, of St. Petersburg tran-sitioned August 13, 2020. She's survived by her two sons, Sylvester Latimore (Carrie), and James Latimore; daughter, Rosa Gadsby; goddaughter, Juanita Davis; brothers, George Latimore (Mary) of Riverview, FL, William "Bo" Latimore of Decatur, GA, Benson Latimore, John Latimore, Leartis Latimore, Johnny Latimore, and Robert Latimore all of Dublin, GA; sisters, Gloria Pittman of Agusta, GA, Claudia Mae Johnson, Rosa L. Pryor (Ernest), Sharon Latimore, Leslie Taylor all of Dublin, GA; sisters-in-law Odessa Latimore, Hattie Latimore, and Clifford Lee Latimore all of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Mary Baker, Tawana Bolden, and Shenika Wise, 13 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, 3-7 pm, Funeral service Saturday, August 29, 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



