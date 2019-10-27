HATTON, Mary Hulsey of Tampa, FL, the beloved matriarch of our family, passed away October 23, 2019. Mary was born at Tampa General Hospital November 2, 1922. A graduate of Plant High School, she attended Florida State Women's College where she was a Kappa Delta. She married Jay W. Hatton March 6, 1943. Married to an officer in the Air Force, she maintained homes at several military bases, and ended up settling in Tampa. She worked for many years as a realtor here. She served her community as President of the Board of Directors for The Spring of Tampa Bay; past President of the PCPC Presbyterian Women; fifty years of voluntarism with the Junior League of Tampa; driver and volunteer for Meals on Wheels; as an Honorary Member of the Azalea Circle of The Garden Club; and, was a regular blood donor. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Jennings Hulsey and Vera Hill; husband, Jay W. Hatton; and daughter, Jay Marion Hatton; sister, Sara Hayes and brothers, MJ and Richard Hulsey. She is survived by a daughter, Maree H. Maddux (Roger); son, Thomas Hulsey Hatton (Carol), and daughter, Cynthia Ann Hatton; grandchildren, Michael Patteson (Tina) and Matthew Roth (Shawnna) Maddux, Ty Hatton (Stacey); great-grandchildren, Trip and Sidney Hatton; Mason Jameson Maddux; Micah Jay Maddux, Brooks and Adriana Price. A funeral service will take place at 2:30 pm, November 2, 2019, at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. San Jose Street, Tampa, FL 33629. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's name to The Spring of Tampa Bay. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019