moved from Coraopolis, PA to St. Petersburg, FL in 1948 where we first met. What does one say after 64 years of marriage and 71 years of friendship? It was certainly an epic, shared journey. We have lived throughout the US and traveled the world. We earned some measure of financial success, starting with little more than $100 to our name and a "hope and prayer," but more importantly created and raised six great children and have loved the 12 beautiful grandchildren they have brought into the world. Yes, I still think of the girl I met at 14 and the years of dating through high school in St. Petersburg. But more so now, I think of the lovely gentle grandmother you became with that beautiful white hair and easy smile, and I will always cherish the partner you were, through the hard times and the good times, until death did us part. Farewell for now Mary Helen. Mary Helen Smith, born March 14, 1933 and passed April 29, 2019, is survived by me, Donald Smith of Tampa, and our children, Kevin, Tom, Susan, Nancy, Brian, and Scott, and their families. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33613. A reception will immediately follow the service.

