Mary HENRY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENRY, Mary K. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Clearwater, FL. Mary was born in Cleveland, OH on January 22, 1934. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mary Bobner Koletic; her loving husband, Stanley W. Henry; and her brother, Rudolph E. Koletic. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Mary was a resident of the Tampa Bay area and enjoyed a prosperous career with the Budd Mayer Co. Upon retirement she moved to Palm Harbor, FL and later became a resident at St. Mark's Village. There will be a celebration of life held at Unity Church in Clearwater, FL, in early September. Donations can be made to Hope Children's Home, 11415 Hope International Dr, Tampa, FL 33625. hopechildrenshome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved