Mary HENRY

HENRY, Mary K. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Clearwater, FL. Mary was born in Cleveland, OH on January 22, 1934. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mary Bobner Koletic; her loving husband, Stanley W. Henry; and her brother, Rudolph E. Koletic. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Mary was a resident of the Tampa Bay area and enjoyed a prosperous career with the Budd Mayer Co. Upon retirement she moved to Palm Harbor, FL and later became a resident at St. Mark's Village. There will be a celebration of life held at Unity Church in Clearwater, FL, in early September. Donations can be made to Hope Children's Home, 11415 Hope International Dr, Tampa, FL 33625. hopechildrenshome.org
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.