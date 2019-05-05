Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Holland NICHOLSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NICHOLSON, Mary Holland



passed peacefully on April 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in County Roscommon, Ireland, August 1926 daughter of the late James Holland and Bridget Gilboy Holland. Mary trained as a registered nurse and midwife (delivering over 200 infants) in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England before moving to the US in 1958. Mary met and married husband, the late Robert J. Nicholson, who preceded her in death in 1973. Robert and Mary had three daughters Bea Nicholson (Rob Constable), Dorothy M. Nicholson (Andrew Mathers) and Kathleen Nicholson (Brent Rademaker). Mary is survived by her remaining siblings; Cristina Kozanasky (Joseph) and John Holland (Maureen). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bridget Moore, James, Edmond, Pat Joe, Michael Holland. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the hearts of her family, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will take place later in the year.

NICHOLSON, Mary Hollandpassed peacefully on April 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in County Roscommon, Ireland, August 1926 daughter of the late James Holland and Bridget Gilboy Holland. Mary trained as a registered nurse and midwife (delivering over 200 infants) in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England before moving to the US in 1958. Mary met and married husband, the late Robert J. Nicholson, who preceded her in death in 1973. Robert and Mary had three daughters Bea Nicholson (Rob Constable), Dorothy M. Nicholson (Andrew Mathers) and Kathleen Nicholson (Brent Rademaker). Mary is survived by her remaining siblings; Cristina Kozanasky (Joseph) and John Holland (Maureen). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bridget Moore, James, Edmond, Pat Joe, Michael Holland. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the hearts of her family, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will take place later in the year. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close