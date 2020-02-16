|
|
HORNE, Mary U. 77, of Tampa, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She is survived by her sons, James, Billy and Charlie Horne; daughters, Terry Lynn Rhodes and Angela Marie Ball; brother, John Homer Rouse; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grand-children. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020