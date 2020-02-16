Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
Mary HORNE


1942 - 2020
HORNE, Mary U. 77, of Tampa, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She is survived by her sons, James, Billy and Charlie Horne; daughters, Terry Lynn Rhodes and Angela Marie Ball; brother, John Homer Rouse; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grand-children. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
