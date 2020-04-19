Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary HUTCHINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUTCHINS, Mary Webber Peck passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Born Nov. 30, 1927 in Boston, MA, the only child of Laurentia Webber. She grew up in Taunton, MA the adopted daughter of Archie and Marguerite Peck. Mary graduated from Taunton High School in 1945 and became a member of the Cadet Nursing Corps. She graduated from Quincy City Hospital in 1948, later earning her certification in Gerontology. She and her husband of 58 years, Clement Francis, spent several years living throughout the United States while he was installing xy dial telephone switch components. They spent 18 years in the Rochester, NY area and 18 years in Florida while Clem was a resident state park ranger. Mary worked at various nursing homes as charge nurse and DON. Their retirement years were enjoyed in Cataumet, MA. After Clem's death in 2007 Mary lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Southaven, MS where she was active at Southaven United Methodist Church, DeSoto Athletic Club, and Forever Young. She moved back to sunny Florida in 2015 where she has enjoyed making many new friends and memories with family. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Frances Friloux of Clearwater, Florida; and grandchildren, Mikki Frances Doerger and husband, Kirk of Cincinnati, Ohio (Kyle and Keane); Tanya Marguerite DeHoet and husband, Josh of Tampa, Florida (KeAnna and JaeLynn); Jamie Ann Jackson of Mt. Orab, Ohio (Alex, Nathan, Brian); and Autumn Elena Etheredge and husband Sam of Tampa, Florida (Lily and Austin). She was also the mother of the beloved Margo Mary Castle; and grandmother of Matthew John Gersting and Brian Alexander Dech. She leaves behind an extended family of dear cousins and life long friends including Camilla Nevius and Suzanne Burns. Burial will be at Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham, MA with graveside services at a time to be determined. Memorial gifts may be made to Heritage UMC or Bourne Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 203 Cataumet, MA 02534.

