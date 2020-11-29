IVERSON, Mary A. Kelley (Kelleher) passed away on November 13, 2020. Mary, born and raised in Lowell, MA, was the only child of Francis J. Kelleher (past Fire Chief of Lowell, MA) and Katherine Kiernan Kelleher. Mary is predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Howard Iverson; and daughter, Claire Kelley, whom she never got over the tragic loss. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Kelley) Tavis and her husband, Dennis of Burlington, MA; two sons, William (Bill) Kelley of Salem, MA and Francis (Frank) Kelley and his wife, Lynn of Saco, ME; one step-daughter, Maura Hooper of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren; and her friend who she referred to as a granddaughter, Sarah Ali and her two children. Arrangements will be made by Fay McCabe Funeral Home in Lowell, MA.There will be a private family memorial held at a later date. To read her complete obituary, please go to www.faymccabe.com