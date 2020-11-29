1/1
Mary IVERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IVERSON, Mary A. Kelley (Kelleher) passed away on November 13, 2020. Mary, born and raised in Lowell, MA, was the only child of Francis J. Kelleher (past Fire Chief of Lowell, MA) and Katherine Kiernan Kelleher. Mary is predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Howard Iverson; and daughter, Claire Kelley, whom she never got over the tragic loss. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Kelley) Tavis and her husband, Dennis of Burlington, MA; two sons, William (Bill) Kelley of Salem, MA and Francis (Frank) Kelley and his wife, Lynn of Saco, ME; one step-daughter, Maura Hooper of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren; and her friend who she referred to as a granddaughter, Sarah Ali and her two children. Arrangements will be made by Fay McCabe Funeral Home in Lowell, MA.There will be a private family memorial held at a later date. To read her complete obituary, please go to www.faymccabe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mary. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved