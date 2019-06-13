Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
83, of McAllen, Texas, passed away on June 7, 2019. She was born September 1, 1935 in Bay Lake, MN to Earl and Mina (Doty) Archibald. She graduated from Crosby Ironton High school in 1953 and married Antonio Diaz in January 1956. Tony and MaryJane made their home in Tampa, Florida for many years then moved to the valley of Texas. MaryJane was a homemaker and wonderful cook, her calling was to take care of Tony and her children. She is survived by daughter, Trudie (Diaz) Farmer (Antony); grandchildren, Andrew and Stephen; son, Antonio Diaz (Daphne (Brown)); grandchildren, Antonio and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Brayden, Laila, Talena Trinity, Ariana, Antonio, Antony and Leonard; brother, David Archibald (Sandy) of Bay Lake, MN; sister Karen Kretlow (Bob) of Coon Rapids, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends near and far. MaryJane worked side by side with Tony for many years in the concession business. She was a president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Greater Tampa Showman's Association and was an active member of the Showman's League of America. MaryJane was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Diaz (1995); parents, and sisters, Maxine Larson and Ethel Archibald. A visitation will be from 12:30-1 pm at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa, FL, with a service to follow at 1 pm. Entombment will follow at The Greater Tampa Showman's Association Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Tony.

